For weeks, I've been writing about time management, productivity, and the endless quest to squeeze more out of every minute. But today, I want to talk about the question that's been gnawing at the back of my mind:

What’s the point of being productive if it makes you miserable?

It's a question that cuts to the heart of our relationship with work, time, and meaning. And it's one that I bet resonates with many of you.

Here's the thing: We've all bought into this idea that if we just optimize our time enough, if we just find the right productivity system, we'll finally feel fulfilled. But what if that's all just a beautifully packaged lie?

Kirsten Powers, in her Substack “Changing the Channel”, recently posed a thought experiment that's been haunting me:

“​​If you found out tomorrow that you had only six months to live, would you be glad you are living your life the way you are? If not, what is holding you back from living a different life now?”

Ouch. That hits hard, doesn't it?

When I really sit with that question, my honest answer is a resounding "NO." If I only had six months left, I wouldn't be optimizing my calendar or trying to squeeze in one more meeting. I'd be in a caravan, road-tripping across Europe, starting in Norway and ending in Portugal. I'd be writing without deadlines, connecting with people, and soaking in experiences.

So why aren't I doing that now?

The easy answer is money. Full-time job pays the bills, funds the lifestyle, keeps the future plans intact. But is that really it? Or is it fear? Fear of the unknown, fear of failure, fear of what people might think if we step away?

For those of you dreaming of writing for living, I see you. I feel that pull too. The idea of writing being our primary income? It's intoxicating. But it also feels risky, uncertain. We tell ourselves, "My writing needs to improve first," or "I need more engagement."

But here's a truth from Carlos Greaves that I think we all need to hear:

“Part of being a writer (or an adult, for that matter) involves spending a lot of your time doing things you’d rather not be doing (especially the dishes.”

Writing full-time isn't going to magically free you from all the tedious parts of life. But it might – just might – align more closely with how you actually want to spend your time.

So, what's holding you back? Really?

Is it the comfort of the known? A steady paycheck? The fear of what others might think?

The next time you sit down to audit your time or try to carve out more space in your day, pause. Instead of asking, "How can I fit more in?" ask yourself, "Is this how I really want to spend my limited time?"

I know, I know. It sounds like the cliché advice you'd find on an inspirational poster.

As we navigate Mental Health Awareness Week, I want you to do something radical: Prioritize your own happiness. It is not in the #selfcare, bubble bath, and face mask way (though hey, if that works for you, go for it). I mean in the deep, soul-searching, potentially life-altering way.

Because at the end of the day, all the productivity hacks in the world won't matter if you're optimizing your time for a life you don't actually want to live.

What's really holding you back? And more importantly, what small step can you take today to move closer to the life you actually want?

This is the seventh post out of 24 essays I plan to write as part of the Sparkle on Substack Essay Club to keep myself accountable and post regularly.

If life often gets in the way of your regular writing and you are a fellow Substacker (which many of you are), I'd recommend you join Claire Venus’s Sparkle on Substack’s Essay Club.