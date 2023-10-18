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Fabienne Mannherz's avatar
Fabienne Mannherz
May 15, 2024

I really enjoyed reading this article - and you have chosen a compelling title! I think, you already do awesome with your writing. And I am going to follow along :)

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Yan-Min Siau's avatar
Yan-Min Siau
May 15, 2024

The title really grabbed me because it perfectly sums up my journey to improve personal productivity.

To me, you are a great writer. I enjoy reading your articles. I could never write like this on my own and I rely a lot on generative AI to polish my grammar and choice of words. I'm curious what is ideal or good writing skills that you meant or are looking for.

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