I first started reading London Falling back in April, when I took it with me for my spring holiday in the Lake District, but I didn’t finish it until this week. That says more about the book than you think. London Falling is about the mysterious death of Zach Brettler, whose body was found in the Thames, believed to have jumped from the Riverwalk, a residential complex, where the current rental price of a two-bedroom apartment would cost you 6k a month! As a side note, that’s the cheapest of them all. Opposite the Riverwalk complex, across the Thames, is the MI6 building, which captured the jump at 2:23 am. The rest of the mystery, you’ve got to read for yourself.

What I found fascinating is Keefe’s historical portrait of London, in particular, the role the Thames port played in the 1800s or so. Crime stories are mysterious, but the history is what fascinates me, so the book technically derailed me into multiple other books, some of which are listed in the resources section. On bad traffic days, London is only a couple of hours away. To explore the port history of London, London Museum Docklands is a natural start; entrance is free.

The evolution of London was too fascinating to read about, from the remaking of docks into residential and commercial areas, banking, turning into a place for Putin’s oligarchs, to the Big Bang and the Big Short. Especially as I recently visited the areas mentioned in the book, like Canary Wharf built on the Isle of Dogs within the historic West India Docks.

photos taken by me in London Museum Docklands

Returning back to London Falling, is not the first book by Patrick Radden Keefe. A staff writer for The New Yorker is, in our circles of nonfiction, well-known.

Among books such as Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels, and Crooks, The Snakehead: An Epic Tale of the Chinatown Underworld and the American Dream and Chatter: Dispatches from the Secret World of Global Eavesdropping, there is plenty to choose from if you want to read more of Keefe’s work.

If you are a New Yorker reader, I encourage you to read his article, A loaded gun, about neurobiologist Amy Bishop, who shot six of her colleagues at the University of Alabama in early 2010.

And then there are the books he is probably best known for: Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty and Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland. From these two books, Keefe has won nearly every award a writer can get, making him one of the most celebrated investigative writers today.