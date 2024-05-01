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Karen Bussen's avatar
Karen Bussen
May 7, 2024

I love this. I am so fascinated by "time management" and how we value/prioritize how we "spend" the currency that is made of moments, in service of those we love and that which we want to bring into the world...

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1 reply by Jana
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Jason
May 5, 2024

I have always used a similar mindset for when something is upsetting or frustrating, will I remember this or be affected by it in a few months or years. So why get hung up on it if the answer is no.

I always used it to deal with negatives, it also sounds like a good idea to be using this for the positives and figuring out what is important

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