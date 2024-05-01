Forbes recently ran an article with the headline "Forget time management—manage your attention." And honestly? They're onto something.

So, let's do something different. We're going to spend the next 10 minutes getting real about your relationship with time. Don't worry; I'm not going to make you track every minute of your day or colour-code a planner. We're keeping it simple, because simple is sustainable, and sustainable is what gets you out of that cubicle.

The "What the hell am I doing with my day" audit

Take a moment to think about your typical day. Not the Instagram-perfect version where you wake up at 5 AM and crush 2000 words before your first coffee. I mean your actual day, in all its messy glory.

Ask yourself:

What tasks are eating up most of your time?

Which tasks do you avoid, only to panic-complete them at the last minute?

How can you realistically manage your time to prioritise writing without burning out?

I've listed some questions to get those neurons firing. Fill it out if you want, or don't. The point is to start thinking critically about how you spend your time.

What does your typical day look like?

How do you spend your time at work and home?

Are there any specific tasks that consistently take up much of your time?

What are the main challenges you face?

How often do you find yourself getting distracted?

Are you open to making changes to your current habits and behaviours?

What motivates you to make changes in your time management habits?

This kind of reflection is crucial, as Cal Newport explains in "Deep Work." He argues that shallow work—tasks that keep us busy but not productive—dominates our days. To escape that cycle, Newport says, we need to minimize distractions and focus deeply on what matters most.

The Myth of the Perfect Schedule

Here's a fun question: Is there such a thing as an ideal schedule?

The answer is about as clear as your career path right now—it depends. It depends on whether your current schedule:

Actually includes time blocks for the writing projects you care about (you know, the ones that might actually get you out of your cubicle)

Gives you a sense of peace, even when you're drowning in to-dos

Makes you want to throw your laptop out the window

Greg McKeown, in "Essentialism," makes a compelling case for focusing only on what truly matters. It’s not about doing more; it’s about doing less—but better. McKeown’s philosophy pairs perfectly with Gary Keller and Jay Papasan’s "The One Thing," which challenges us to identify and prioritize the single most important thing that will drive success.

But here’s the twist: That “one thing” might look different for everyone. As Oliver Burkeman explains in "Four Thousand Weeks," the ultimate time management hack is to accept our limitations. We can’t do everything—and that’s okay.

Values: Not Just for Corporate Mission Statements

Elizabeth Grace Saunders, a regular contributor to HBR, suggests a three-step process for creating a values-driven schedule:

Get clear on what's important

Define why it's important

Fuse your priorities with your schedule

It sounds simple, right?

Kate Northrup writes in her book "Do Less: A Revolutionary Approach to Time and Energy Management": "But if most of us take an honest look at our schedules, what we spend our time on doesn't reflect the things that we say matter to us."

Ouch. That hits a little too close to home, doesn't it?

Johann Hari’s "Stolen Focus" dives even deeper into this mismatch, revealing how modern life pulls us away from our values with constant distractions. Hari’s advice? Create intentional habits that protect your focus and align your time with what truly matters.

The Power of Attention Over Time

Managing attention isn’t just about eliminating distractions—it’s about recognizing when your mental energy peaks and using that time for your most important work. David Kadavy’s "Mind Management, Not Time Management" explains how to structure your day around mental energy rather than rigid schedules.

Similarly, Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky’s "Make Time" offer practical strategies to focus on what matters most, like identifying a daily highlight—a single task that brings you closer to your long-term goals.

Here’s your homework if you wish:

Reflect on the following: What do you need to do more of? Less of? What do you need to start doing? Stop doing? Conduct a "What the Hell Am I Doing With My Day" audit. Use insights from "Atomic Habits" by James Clear to make small, sustainable changes. His habit-stacking technique is a game-changer for building momentum. Finally, remind yourself that perfection isn’t the goal. As Ashley Whillans writes in "Time Smart," the key to a happier life is reclaiming your time and focusing on what brings meaning.

Remember, this isn't about crafting the perfect schedule. It's about creating a schedule that reflects your values and gets you closer to that Substack dream, one imperfect day at a time.

Want to go deeper? Check out these books for actionable strategies and inspiration:

"Deep Work" by Cal Newport

"Do Less" by Kate Northrup

"Essentialism" by Greg McKeown

"Four Thousand Weeks" by Oliver Burkeman

"Mind Management, Not Time Management" by David Kadavy

"Make Time" by Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky

"Atomic Habits" by James Clear

"Stolen Focus" by Johann Hari

"Time Smart" by Ashley Whillans

"The One Thing" by Gary Keller and Jay Papasan

This is the fifth post out of 24 essays I plan to write as part of the Sparkle on Substack Essay Club to keep myself accountable and post regularly.

If life often gets in the way of your regular writing and you are a fellow Substacker (which many of you are), I'd recommend you join Claire Venus and Sparkle on Substack Essay Club.