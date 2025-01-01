Books have this incredible power to change us, don't they? You hear it in different ways, at different times, and settings. They're not just something to curl up with when you can't sleep or companions for your morning coffee. For me, they've been the foundation of everything, including this newsletter, and the foundation of most I know.

You see, Coffee Break started because I'm a bit obsessed with non-fiction books. I guess, once you read, you aspire to write. Writing is more than putting words on the page, it’s commitment, exploration, and for most part, it’s a challenge.

And it’s the challenge that is a subtle theme for the upcoming 12 months.

Last year, I removed a lot of constraints on my time—to the feasible point—and with that, I simplified my workload to focus all my attention and remaining time on my publication —not because some productivity expert suggested it—because it brings joy, helps recover from burnout and feels right.

When, at the beginning of December,

announced

I could not help myself but commit to participating.

With no doubt, it is a big project, for sure, less so, as I will be publishing it here on Substack on the last Wednesday of each month. Including the ‘12 Chapters Challenge ’ posts as part of my weekly publishing schedule makes it manageable.

This book will bring together everything I love: lessons from non-fiction books and stories from writers – both our fellow Substackers and published authors.

Writing has always been my way of connecting – with you, with myself, and with ideas that shape how I see things. The books I've read have been my teachers, showing me things about creativity, self-reflection and growth that I never expected. So this book? It's like weaving together two parts of my online work: stories from writers on their creative journeys and wisdom from the books that guided them.

But this isn't just another book of stories or a list of book recommendations. Think of it as a guide that makes you think differently about your own journey, maybe laugh a bit, and definitely reflect. We are going to hang out for a while, there’s so much to cover. Here’s my current outline:

1. The Dips and Drafts: Navigating the Writer’s Struggles | 2. The Writing Dip: Why It’s Hard and Why It’s Worth It | 3. Identifying Your Writing Cul-de-Sac | 4. Time Management in The Dip | 5. The Emotional Toll of Writing Through The Dip | 6. Feeling Behind: Comparing Yourself to Successful Writers | 7. Growing Slowly: Why Patience is Part of The Dip | 8. The Art of Showing Up for Yourself: Nurturing Mental and Physical Well-Being | 9. Insecurities in The Dip: Am I Good Enough to Keep Writing? | 10. Managing Burnout: Writing Without Losing Yourself | 11. Feedback in The Dip: Learning to Love Criticism | 12. Success is Scarce: The Long-Term Payoff of Surviving The Dip For now, this is subject to change as this is very much a work in progress.

Why am I doing this now? Well, you know how the New Year usually comes with all this pressure to set huge goals and make grand resolutions? I'm actually doing the opposite. I'm keeping it simple, aiming low (in the best possible way), and focusing on what really matters – creating something meaningful for you.

Something amazing happened in December. I got this milestone email from Substack, and yes, there was definitely some kitchen dancing involved! But you know what? It wasn't about the number. It was about finally understanding what Coffee Break is– it’s about love for books, writing and you, not the numbers or statistics.

So here's my simple plan for the year:

Reading 52 books (mixing it up with fiction, non-fiction, and writing craft)

Bringing you more interviews with Substack writers and published authors

Participating in 12 Chapters Challenge

Since Coffee Break has always been about you, I'd love to know what you want to see more of in both the newsletter:

Coming up in January (yes, those gloomy post-Christmas days), we've got some bright spots to look forward to: next week I'm talking with

, and after that, we'll hear from

from Beyond the Bookshelf.

No pressure, no grandiose goals – just us, building something that matters, one coffee break at a time.

Talk to you next week!

(And thank you – your time and trust mean everything to me)