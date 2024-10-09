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Kate Darracott's avatar
Kate Darracott
Oct 9, 2024

Another interesting interview, nice one Jana! 👏

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Karen Smiley's avatar
Karen Smiley
Dec 14, 2024

So glad you enjoyed it, Kate 😊 and thank you again to Jana for featuring me - these are great questions, and it was fun to think about them!

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