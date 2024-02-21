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Emma Goldman-Sherman's avatar
Emma Goldman-Sherman
Feb 23, 2024

I'm autistic, Audhd, so I was thinking autistic burnout, but it sounds very similar. I'm so sorry about your job - that part sounds awful. I get to a place where my mind just stops working. I don't have any more words. And I try to avoid that obv, but I'm also ADHD and want to do do do do do all the time and sign up for way too many classes and get certified in way too many things. I promised I wouldn't anymore, and I'm doing a bit better. Just waiting to finish up the things I've got going (2 more weeks) and the sched will feel more do-able. And I won't hit a wall and have to nap in the afternoon to get ready to teach in the evenings!

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1 reply by Jana
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Jason
Feb 22, 2024

The new format you have going makes for very interesting reads. I found this very informative and relatable

I’m looking forward to seeing how your journey progresses

I got burnt out recently and went the opposite way of basically complete procrastination. And have struggled to get back into any sort of groove

I will come back next week to see what tips you share

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