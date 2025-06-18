Bookmarked

Just around the Corner Club
Jun 18, 2025

The problem is that when you need the books most, you cannot read them...

Anna Davidson
Jun 19, 2025

Reading a whole book must be hard sometimes with burnout, as it is with chronic/fatigue illnesses. I discovered poetry when I had long covid. You can dip in and out, and read just a few words and have them resonate in your head for ages to lift you up/ground you. Publishing my second collection next week!!

