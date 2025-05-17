What I am reading in 2025
I’m no expert; I’m not a professional writer. I am not many things, but I am an ambitious reader.
As soon as I compiled the reading list, I thought to myself, "This is an ambitious list. It’s probably pretty unachievable to read all of these books in a year."
But for the first time in my life, I did not get overwhelmed—I felt excited. What will I know, and how will reading all these books change me?
My aim and the idea behind my newsletter are to read more nonfiction (strictly) and hopefully learn something valuable and beneficial—to switch off from the daily demanding work-life cycle.
As someone who had to prioritise work and earning a living ahead of formal education, reading nonfiction books helped me get well-paid and, until recent times, a satisfying job, get promoted in a relatively short time, turn into a mentor to my younger colleagues, and overall, live a pretty damn awesome life.
So, I will continue to read and surround myself with books.
I’m always on the lookout for new books, so my reading list for this year is growing.
For a couple of years, I have been figuring out what I am an expert in to narrow down my newsletter. I am not an expert in anything, so I decided to share what I am reading in nonfiction.
January 2025
The Gray Lady Winked: How the New York Times's Misreporting, Distortions and Fabrications Radically Alter History by Ashley Rindsberg
First-Person Journalism: A Guide to Writing Personal Nonfiction with Real Impact by Martha Nichols
February 2025
The Dip: A Little Book That Teaches You When to Quit (and When to Stick) by Seth Godin
March 2025
The Writer’s Journey: In the Footsteps of the Literary Greats by Travis Elborough
The Naughty Nineties: The Triumph of the American Libido by David Friend
April 2025
The Ritual Effect: From Habit to Ritual, Harness the Surprising Power of Everyday Actions by Dr Michael Norton
Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert Holmes
Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism and Minding Other People’s Business by Roxane Gay
May 2025
Everything Is Predictable: How Bayes’ Remarkable Theorem Explains the World by Tom Chivers
Careless People: The explosive memoir that Meta doesn’t want you to read by Sarah Wynn-Williams
June 2025
Dust and Light: On the Art of Fact in Fiction by Andrea Barrett
The Science of Storytelling: Why Stories Make Us Human, and How To Tell Them Better by Will Storr
A Story Is a Deal: How to use the science of storytelling to lead, motivate and persuade by Will Storr
Ordinary Time: Lessons Learned While Staying Put by Annie B. Jones
No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson by Gardiner Harris
Time Anxiety: The Illusion of Urgency and a Better Way to Live by Chris Guillebeau
We Can Do Hard Things: Answers to Life’s 20 Questions by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Amanda Doyle
The Science of Revenge: Understanding the World’s Deadliest Addiction and How to Overcome It by James Kimmel
She Said: The true story of the Weinstein scandal by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey
Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators by Ronan Farrow
Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup: The Story of Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos Scandal by John Carreyrou
Whistleblower: My Unlikely Journey to Silicon Valley and Speaking Out Against Injustice by Susan J. Fowler
July 2025
Logging Off: The Human Cost of Our Digital World by Adele Zeynep Walton
To Exist As I Am: A Doctor’s Notes on Recovery and Radical Acceptance by Grace Spence Green
The Stoic Challenge: A Philosopher’s Guide to Becoming Tougher, Calmer, and More Resilient by William B. Irvine
August 2025
September 2025
Rad Future: The Untold Story of Nuclear Electricity and How It Will Save the World Isabelle Boemeke
Invasion: Russia’s Bloody War and Ukraine’s Fight for Survival by Luke Harding
War and Punishment: The Story of Russian Oppression and Ukrainian Resistance by Mikhail Zygar
Looking at Women, Looking at War: A War and Justice Diary from Ukraine by Victoria Amelina
October 2025
Mindhunter: Inside the FBI Elite Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker
Chasing the Dark: Encounters with the supernatural by Ben Machell
Haunted: The Ghost Stories and Folklore of the British Isles by E. Jay Gilbert
The Peepshow: The Murders at 10 Rillington Place by Kate Summerscale
The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: The Murder at Road Hill House by Kate Summerscale (still on the TBR list)
The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper by Hallie Rubenhold
The Covent Garden Ladies by Hallie Rubenhold (still on the TBR list)
November 2025
Something Wicked: The Lives, Crimes and Deaths of the Pendle Witches by Carol Ann Lee
HOW TO KILL A WITCH: A Guide For The Patriarchy by Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi
The Tragedy of True Crime: Four Guilty Men and the Stories That Define Us: John J. Lennon
The Best American Essays 2025: Selected by Renowned Essayist Jia Tolentino
Scream with Me: Horror Films and the Rise of American Feminism (1968-1980) by Eleanor Johnson
December 2025
The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality by Amanda Montell
Chatter: The Voice in Our Head and How to Harness It by Ethan Kross
Shift: How to Manage Your Emotions so They Don’t Manage You by Ethan Kross
The Discomfort Zone: How to Get What You Want by Living Fearlessly by Farrah Storr
TBR (Whenever I get ‘extra’ time…)
Essential Journalism: The NCTJ Guide for Trainee Journalists by Jonathan Baker
The Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction
Agent Zo: The Untold Story of Courageous WW2 Resistance Fighter Elżbieta Zawacka by Clare Mulley
The NYT Bestsellers
I’ve also decided to add to my reading list the books that have appeared on the New York Times bestseller list over the past decade under the heading “The 10-Best Books Through Time The New York Times Book Review.”
War by Margaret MacMillan [2020]
Educated by Tara Westover [2018]
Fires by Caroline Fraser [2017]
Dark Money by Jane Mayer [2016]
The Return by Hisham Matar [2016]
One of Us by Asne Seierstad; translated by Sarah Death [2015]
Wave by Sonali Deraniyagala [2013]
Cleopatra by Stacy Schiff [2010]
Pulitzer Prize Winners/Nominees
As if that were not enough, I’ve also selected ten books that either won or were nominated for the Pulitzer Prize over the last decade.
To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement, by Benjamin Nathans [2025 | Winner]
Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World, by John Vaillant [2024 | Nominee]
His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa [2023 | Winner]
Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott [2022 | Winner]
Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy, by David Zucchino [2021 | Winner]
Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country, by Sierra Crane Murdoch [2021 | Nominee]
Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life, by Louise Aronson [2020 | Nominee]
Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America, by Eliza Griswold [2019 | Winner]
In a Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers, by Bernice Yeung [2019 | Nominee]
The Evolution of Beauty: How Darwin’s Forgotten Theory of Mate Choice Shapes the Animal World—and Us, by Richard O. Prum [2018 | Nominee]
Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond [2017 | Winner]
Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS, by Joby Warrick [2016 | Winner]
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History, by Elizabeth Kolbert [2015 | Winner]
No Good Men Among the Living, by Anand Gopal [2015 | Nominee]
You might wonder why such an extensive list, Jana?! I wonder the same, but I also know you have to aim high to land somewhere. I don’t feel overwhelmed looking at these lists, and that’s a good sign. That in itself tells me I have made good progress, and my newsletter is slowly helping me recover from burnout.
So many intriguing titles on your list. You’re making me want to grab a stack of books and run away to the woods!
The reason I stopped to read your book lists was the picture of The Fact of the Body, in my opinion one of the most under read books. I can not recommend this book enough. Normally I love a book lists, but SubStack has so many, I have become overwhelmed by them. Glad I stopped to read yours as there are other books I will now keep my eye out for. Thanks.