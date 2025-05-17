As soon as I compiled the reading list, I thought to myself, "This is an ambitious list. It’s probably pretty unachievable to read all of these books in a year."

But for the first time in my life, I did not get overwhelmed—I felt excited. What will I know, and how will reading all these books change me?

My aim and the idea behind my newsletter are to read more nonfiction (strictly) and hopefully learn something valuable and beneficial—to switch off from the daily demanding work-life cycle.

As someone who had to prioritise work and earning a living ahead of formal education, reading nonfiction books helped me get well-paid and, until recent times, a satisfying job, get promoted in a relatively short time, turn into a mentor to my younger colleagues, and overall, live a pretty damn awesome life.

So, I will continue to read and surround myself with books.

I’m always on the lookout for new books, so my reading list for this year is growing.

For a couple of years, I have been figuring out what I am an expert in to narrow down my newsletter. I am not an expert in anything, so I decided to share what I am reading in nonfiction.

January 2025

February 2025

March 2025

April 2025

May 2025

June 2025

July 2025

August 2025

September 2025

October 2025

November 2025

December 2025

TBR (Whenever I get ‘extra’ time…)

The Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction

The NYT Bestsellers

I’ve also decided to add to my reading list the books that have appeared on the New York Times bestseller list over the past decade under the heading “The 10-Best Books Through Time The New York Times Book Review.”

Pulitzer Prize Winners/Nominees

As if that were not enough, I’ve also selected ten books that either won or were nominated for the Pulitzer Prize over the last decade.

You might wonder why such an extensive list, Jana?! I wonder the same, but I also know you have to aim high to land somewhere. I don’t feel overwhelmed looking at these lists, and that’s a good sign. That in itself tells me I have made good progress, and my newsletter is slowly helping me recover from burnout.