Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Powell's avatar
Lauren Powell
7d

It's on my TBR pile though I haven't dived in yet, but here's another for September's theme that may be of interest (and perhaps an interesting link with We Should All Be Feminists) - https://www.theguardian.com/books/2025/feb/12/looking-at-women-looking-at-war-by-victoria-amelina-review-a-precious-and-powerful-work-of-literature

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jana and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture